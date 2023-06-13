Adipurush star Prabhas’ educational qualification will stun you!

Hyderabad: From initially struggling to establish himself in the South Indian entertainment industry to becoming a household name across the nation, Prabhas has surely done a bang-up job to get where he is now. Fondly known as the ‘Rebel Star’ by his devoted fans, Prabhas has not only earned widespread recognition but also gained an international following, solidifying his position as one of India’s most celebrated and versatile actors.

The actor, who is more recognized by his character Amarendra Bahubali, has been creating a solid buzz among the masses regarding his upcoming movie Adipurush directed by Om Raut.

But do you know what his educational qualifications are? Scroll down below to find out!

Acting in his genes?

Prabhas is the son of a famous Telugu film industry producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju who has produced films like Krishnaveni (1974) and Billa (2009). So it doesn’t come as a shock to know that acting has always been on the cards for Mirchi actor. However, his dreams of becoming an actor didn’t hamper his studies.

Prabhas Educational Qualification

According to reports, Prabhas did his initial schooling at DNR School which is located in Bhimavaram. He then went out to complete his intermediate education in Hyderabad from Nalanda College. The actor graduated from Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad and holds a degree in B.Tech. Later, he went on to study acting at Satyanand Film Institute in Vishakhapatnam before he set foot in Tollywood.

Prabhas made his acting debut in 2002 with ‘Eeswar’, and later attained his breakthrough with the action romance movie Varsham (2004). His notable works include Chatrapathi (2005), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr. Perfect (2011), and Mirchi (2013) among others.

Prabhas’ Adipurush Release Date

The actor’s new movie is all set to release on Friday that is on June 16th adding to the excitement among fans in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Prabhas, the star-studded cast of the film includes Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devadatta Nage, Vatsal Seth, Sonal Chauhan, and Tripti Toradmal.

And, Prabhas fans just can’t keep calm to watch their star display his magic on the big screens once again!