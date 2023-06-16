Adipurush: Fan attacked over negative review outside IMAX, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Adipurush, the much-anticipated film starring Prabhas in the lead role, opened in theatres nationwide today, June 16 to mixed reviews from fans on social media platforms. A disturbing incident, however, emerged amid the outpouring of praise, highlighting the volatile nature of fan culture in Hyderabad IMAX Theater.

A video of a person discussing Adipurush surfaced on Twitter. In the viral clip, he can be seen saying, “They kept all the monsters from the play station games in this one. Except for Hanuman, background score and some 3D shots here and there, there is nothing else.” When asked about Prabhas’ performance as Raghav, he said, “Absolutely doesn’t suit, in the get up. In Baahubali, he was like a king and there was a royalty. Seeing the royalty in that, they took him for this role. Om Raut did not show Prabhas properly.”

Adipurush Prabhas fans threatening and beating an audience who paid to watch Adipurush and expressing his opinion! They can't hide behind Lord Ram for these immoral behaviour 🤬 Only genuine hit for Prabhas was Bahubali 1 & 2. It was real blockbuster.pic.twitter.com/vXF7jgZdet — OHO Memes (@OhoMemes) June 16, 2023

Soon after his negative review, several people started physically assaulting him, resulting in a heated argument between the victim and an elderly man.

The person was rescued from the assault at the end of the incident.

While fans have generally praised Adipurush, this unfortunate incident highlights the dangers of extreme fandom and the inability to accept constructive criticism.