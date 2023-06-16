‘Adipurush’ mockery of ‘Ramayana’, says PIL by right-wing org

New Delhi: A right-wing group on Friday moved the Delhi High Court, seeking directions for removal or correction of alleged objectionable scenes involving characters such as Ram, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman in the movie “Adipurush”.

The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Friday and the plea filed as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) claims that the characters in the movie deviate from the portrayal of these religious figures in the epic ‘Ramayana’.

Filed by ‘Hindu Sena’ President Vishnu Gupta, the PIL also challenges the certification granted to the film under the Cinematograph Act of 1952 and it names the director, producers, and official parties as respondents.

It is the petitioner’s case that the movie “offends the sentiments” of the Hindu community by presenting the religious characters in “an inaccurate and inappropriate manner” that goes against the descriptions found in the works of authors like Maharishi Valmiki and Saint Tulsidas.

The petition argues that the portrayal of characters such as Ravana (played by Saif Ali Khan) and Hanuman in the film is completely divorced from Indian civilisation.

“The bearded look of Ravana’s character played by Saif Ali Khan in the film is hurting the sentiments of Hindu community as the Hindu Brahmin Ravana is shown making a ghastly face in a wrong manner which is an absolute insult to Hindu civilisation, Hindu religious figures, idols, ideals, etc.,” the plea alleges.

The petition also claims that the “inaccurate” depiction of Hindu religious characters has garnered criticism and resentment from across the country, including from actors who have portrayed these characters in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayana”.

“The hair style, beard, moustache and dressing manner including appearances are well defined as per the image created in those epics. Any variation of these images by the film producers and directors and actors would certainly hurt the sentiments of worshipers, devotees and religious believers,” the petition claims.

The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles of Ram, Sita, and Ravan