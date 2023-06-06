Adipurush: One seat reserved for ‘Lord Hanuman’ in every theatre

Hyderabad: As the highly anticipated release of Prabhas‘ upcoming film, Adipurush, just around the corner, fans’ excitement is at an all-time high. The makers have now announced a unique and reverent gesture as the final leg of promotion begins. In a show of devotion and respect, one seat in each theatre screening the film will be dedicated to Lord Hanuman, honouring the people’s beliefs.

Adipurush’s Special Lord Hanuman Tribute

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, will be released on June 16 in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The filmmakers have made a heartfelt announcement about the screening experience as the release date approaches. One seat in each theatre showcasing Prabhas’ portrayal of Lord Rama in Adipurush will be left unsold and reserved solely for Lord Hanuman, in keeping with the spiritual essence of the Ramayana.

Humble tribute of utmost reverence to Lord Hanuman 🙏 who is the personification of dedication, devotion & loyalty✨



Team #Adipurush dedicates one seat in every theater. #AdipurushOnJune16th#Prabhas ❤ pic.twitter.com/zSSZRjcAQJ — Prabhas ❤ (@ivdsai) June 5, 2023

The team’s official statement reads, “Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas’ Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman.”

About The Movie

Adipurush is a mythological film based on the Ramayana, an Indian epic. Om Raut wrote and directed the film, which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, as well as Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in supporting roles. The film promises a grand and visually stunning depiction of the epic saga, as well as an immersive cinematic experience for audiences.

As the release date of Adipurush approaches, fans are excited to see this larger-than-life production while also appreciating the sacred gesture of reserving a seat for Lord Hanuman. Adipurush is set to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on their hearts with its powerful narrative and remarkable performances.