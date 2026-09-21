Hyderabad: Lust Stories 3 is now streaming on Netflix and has already started making noise among viewers. While the anthology brings together several stories and performances, one particular segment featuring real-life couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth has become a major talking point on social media.

The two actors, who are known for their off-screen chemistry, have received praise for their natural and playful interactions in the segment. However, their attempt at speaking in a Hyderabadi style has not gone down too well with many viewers, particularly Hyderabadis.

A clip from the anthology has been going viral online, with Aditi and Siddharth using popular Hyderabadi words such as “kaiku”, “nakko” and “aisich”. While the use of local slang has caught attention, several viewers have questioned the accent and pronunciation, calling it forced and unlike the way Hyderabadi is actually spoken.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth trolled over Hyderabadi accent

Interestingly, the criticism has also drawn attention because both actors have a strong connection with Hyderabad and the Telugu film industry. Aditi Rao Hydari has roots in Telangana, while Siddharth has spent considerable time in Hyderabad and has worked extensively in Telugu cinema.

Because of this familiarity with the city, some viewers expected the actors to get the Hyderabadi manner of speaking closer to its natural sound.

One user wrote, “Hyderabadi Urdu is special for its fluency and how it comes out naturally. This scene is all about the extra effort being put in by the actors, which is making it sound so fake… although they both are Hyderabadis.”

Another commented, “I hate the forced Hyderabadi accent in Bollywood movies so very much.”

An individual who identified themselves as a Hyderabadi Urdu speaker wrote, “As a Hyderabadi Urdu speaker I barely understood a word.”

The reactions did not stop there. One viewer simply wrote, “As a Hyderabadi, brother eww, brother eww.”

Another joked about the way the language was presented, commenting, “Best series of Lust Stories, new slang of Hyderabadi created by Bollywood.”

A different user pointed out, “They are trying Hyderabadi accent but it doesn’t actually sound like this.”

Another comment read, “Hydi accent is not Bollywood cup of tea.”

One more user took a humorous dig at the actors, writing, “Hyderabadi bane ko try Kare baigan bhi nai kar sakte Hyderabadi slang copy.”

Why do they speak Hyderabadi in Lust Stories 3?

The Hyderabadi flavour in the episode is not accidental. The segment directed by Vishal Bhardwaj is set in 1987 Hyderabad, and the local language and mannerisms are used to establish the world of the story and its characters.

The anthology premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2026, and features four stories directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

The cast includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Gurfateh Pirzada and Sana Thampi.