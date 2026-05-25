Adityanath reaffirms UP govt commitment to public safety, grievance

He also directed officials to resolve complaints within a fixed timeframe.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th May 2026 2:57 pm IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, May 25, said the state government is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and the timely resolution of public grievances.

According to an official statement, the chief minister met complainants from various districts during the ‘Janata Darshan’ programme and listened to their concerns. He said the government places top priority on the safety and dignity of people and is committed to ensuring proper redressal of grievances.

He also directed officials to resolve complaints within a fixed timeframe.

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Issues related to the education and health departments were also raised during the programme. The chief minister assured the complainants that the government is giving special emphasis to both sectors and is committed to ensuring that every person receives education and quality healthcare facilities.

“All matters related to these departments will be resolved with sensitivity,” he said.

Adityanath further said that addressing the problems of every needy citizen is the government’s priority. He instructed officials to ensure that justice is delivered without any discrimination and that all eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government schemes. He also directed prompt resolution of matters related to revenue and law and order.

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During the interaction, the chief minister also heard grievances of women and enquired about their well-being.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th May 2026 2:57 pm IST

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