Adivasis in Telangana hit by low-yield maize seeds

Hyderabad: Adivasi maize seed producing farmers in Mulugu district have lost heavily after getting low yield on the maize seeds given to them by seed companies.

Many of the farmers and farm workers who consumed the maize from the produce lost their health, according to Telangana Seeds Development Corporation chairman Anvesh Reddy, who, along with scientists and farmer leaders visited the crop area affected.

The leaders and officials who visited the farms in Vajedu and Venkatapuram mandals on Thursday, March 13, found that maize crops in hundreds of acres has yielded very low produce.

According to Anvesh Reddy, the maize seed varieties given to farmers by Bayer, Syngenta, and Hitex to produce maize seeds, has caused losses to the farmers. Those farmers who sprayed pesticides given by these companies has not only caused financial losses, but has also adversely affected their health.