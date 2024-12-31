Adnan Sami’s son Azaan’s viral comment on Hania Aamir’s photos

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is riding high on the success of her recent drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. She has cemented her place as a beloved star across both Pakistan and India with her portrayal of Sharjeena in the global hit drama. Well, Hania captures the attention not just for her impeccable acting but also for her engaging social media presence.

On Monday, the Mujhe Pyaar Hua tha actress took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos that left her fans mesmerized. Donning an off-shoulder green bodycon dress, she exuded elegance and charm. Captioned “to her? // back to black,” the post quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities alike flooding the comments section with praise.

However, one comment caught our attention. Renowned actor Azaan Sami Khan, son of legendary singer Adnan Sami, playfully wrote, “Stop it. Not allowed,” under Hania’s post. The comment, which hints at the close friendship the two stars share, sparked a wave of excitement among fans, with many speculating about their camaraderie.

Hania’s Instagram presence continues to captivate audiences, but her recent activities have also sparked headlines for other reasons. Alongside actor Fahad Mustafa, Hania faced backlash following a series of abrupt event cancellations during their U.S. tour. The duo first walked out of Dallas meet-and-greet event, leaving fans disappointed. Shortly afterward, they pulled out of a scheduled appearance in Virginia, citing multiple reasons.