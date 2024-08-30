Advice Telangana govt to stop bulldozer raj: KTR to AICC chief Kharge

Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao (KTR), the working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, informed Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), about the demolition of 75 houses in Christianpally village, Mahabubnagar town, on Wednesday night. He requested Kharge to advise the Telangana government against this action.

He was responding to Mallikarjun Kharge’s post on X where he had strongly condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state governments for targeting Muslim minorities by using bulldozers as a tactic to instil fear among citizens.

“As you said, demolishing someone’s home and rendering their family homeless is both inhumane and unjust This is exactly what is happening in Telangana with utter contempt for law & judiciary. Below is a video of Mahbubnagar town where 75 houses of poor have been demolished at 3 am without any notices,” KTR stated.

He also pointed out that 25 of those whose houses were demolished were physically disabled persons.

“Law without due process is not law. It is a modern day civilisational abomination Please advice the Congress Govt in Telangana to not become yet another Bulldozer Raj in the country,” he said in post on X addressing Kharge. He also posted a video where two differently-abled persons could be seen crying, while former Mahabubnagar MLA V Srinivas Goud attempted to console them.

“Demolishing someone’s home and rendering their family homeless is both inhumane and unjust. The repeated targeting of minorities in BJP-ruled states is deeply troubling. Such actions have no place in a society governed by the Rule of Law,” Kharge had remarked on August 24.

Karge’s statement came in the wake of the Madhya Pradesh Police making a spate of arrests and demolishing the palatial home of local leader Shahzad Ali.

The action followed an incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district where a violent clash took place on August 21, leaving several people injured. However, the BJP and Congress denied reports that Shahzad belonged to their party and pushed blame.