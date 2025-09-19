Advised Kavitha to reconsider resignation: Council chairman

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy on Thursday, September 18, said that the resignation letter of MLC K Kavitha is still with him.

He explained that the decision was taken in an “emotional state”, and at that time, he had spoken to Kavitha over the phone, advising her to reconsider before making any final move.

Speaking to the media at his camp office in the district headquarters, Reddy said that comprehensive reforms are needed in the fields of education and healthcare.

He pointed out that the state government is spending nearly Rs 1200 crore annually on healthcare and emphasised the need to conduct a review of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) schemes.

Also Read Resignation to MLC post has not yet been accepted: Kavitha

He further stated that government hospitals are being constructed across all districts to strengthen public health facilities, while four more super-speciality hospitals are under development in Hyderabad.

On the issue of education, Reddy observed that government institutions can improve significantly only if the fee reimbursement scheme is revised and given fresh consideration.

Kavitha’s suspension from BRS

The BRS suspended MLC Kavitha, also the daughter of party president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), in September, citing “anti-party activities” and “behaviour damaging to the party.”

This followed Kavitha’s public criticism of senior BRS leaders, especially accusing former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Kumar, of corruption and conspiring with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to “tarnish her father’s image.”

Kavitha had also questioned the handling of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project probe by the state government.

The suspension decision came after internal discussions led by KCR, with party general secretaries issuing the formal notice.

A day after her suspension, Kavitha announced her resignation from both the BRS party and her MLC post, accusing a conspiracy within the party aimed at sidelining her and breaking the Kalvakuntla family unity.

She alleged that certain senior leaders were trying to “defame her father and weaken the party from within.”

Kavitha’s resignation marked a significant political development in Telangana, with speculation about her future political moves gaining momentum.