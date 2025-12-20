Advocates with criminal records face licence suspension: UP Bar Council to HC

Prayagraj: The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has informed the Allahabad High Court that it has taken a unanimous decision to suspend the licences of advocates who are listed as history-sheeters or gangsters in police records.

On the history sheeter advocates, the court was also informed that the Bar Council had taken suo motu cognisance against 98 advocates, and disciplinary proceedings against 23 advocates are currently pending before the disciplinary committee.

The submission was made before a bench of Justice Vinod Diwakar during the hearing of a petition filed by advocate Mohammad Kafeel, who is facing a series of criminal cases, including charges under the UP Gangsters Act, forgery, extortion and criminal conspiracy.

Kafeel had filed a plea under Article 227 to challenge an order by the Additional Sessions Judge of Etawah dismissing his complaint against a police constable.

Though he alleged he was assaulted and punched by the constable near a railway station on November 26, 2025, the state counsel apprised the bench about his own antecedents.

The court, in its order on Thursday, sought the statewide data on criminal cases pending against advocates enrolled with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh. During the proceedings, Advocate Ashok Kumar Tiwari, counsel for the Bar Council, placed on record the resolution of the council.

The court further granted time to the Bar Council to produce a pen drive containing details of all advocates who have been issued certificates of practice for cross-reference. Furthermore, the court took on record the state government’s compliance affidavit, along with a district-wise list of cases against lawyers.

In pursuance of the earlier order of the court, the Bar Council also informed that according to office records, a total of 5,14,439 advocates currently stand enrolled with the council, out of which certificates of practice have been issued to 2,49,809 advocates, who are entitled to practice law and to vote in the forthcoming Bar Council elections.