Afghanistan: Male students walkout in support of women banned from unis

Speaking about the decision education minister Nida Mohammad Nadim said that the decision was taken as there were reports that women were not wearing their hijabs properly.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 25th December 2022 5:34 pm IST
Male students of Nangarhar University refusing to attend class in the absence of their female classmates in Afghanistan (Twitter)

Soon after the Taliban banned women from entering universities or attending exams, thus disallowing their education, their male classmates staged a walkout in solidarity showing support against the ban.

Several videos have come up on the internet with many male students walking out of the classrooms. Even professors have condemned the Taliban’s latest ban. The hashtag “LetHerLearn” became a global sensation, with over thousands of tweets so far in support.

On December 20, the Taliban higher education ministry said that female students would not be allowed access to the country’s universities until further notice, in a new step towards more restrictions on Afghan women.

Also Read
Let Her Learn: Afghans raises voice against university ban for women

Speaking about the decision education minister Nida Mohammad Nadim said that the decision was taken as there were reports that women were not wearing their hijabs properly.

“We told girls to have proper hijab but they didn’t and they wore dresses like they are going to a wedding ceremony. Girls were studying agriculture and engineering, but this didn’t match Afghan culture. Girls should learn, but not in areas that go against Islam and Afghan honour,” the minister said adding further the move was “necessary” to stop the mixing of genders in universities.

Also Read
Taliban bans Afghan women from entering parks and gyms

The ban has been condemned by many countries including the United States and Britain. Washington’s deputy UN ambassador Robert Wood said, “The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans.”

Also Read
India concerned over Taliban’s decision to ban women from university education

Earlier this year in March, the Taliban shut down schools for girls over the age group of 12 especially when they had “promised” to reopen educational institutions for them.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button