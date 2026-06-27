Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may soon have a new address in Mumbai. According to the latest reports, the actor’s family has received approval to construct a new six-storey residential building in Bandra, sparking talks that Bhaijaan could eventually move out of the iconic Galaxy Apartments, his home for over five decades.

However, there is no official confirmation yet that Salman or his family will shift from Galaxy Apartments, where the actor has lived since 1974.

Salman Khan’s home (Image Source: Reddit)

Also Read List of expensive properties owned by Salman Khan

New Bandra home gets official approval

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) reportedly granted approval for the proposed project on June 16. The new residential building will come up in Bandra’s Chimbai area, just a short distance from Galaxy Apartments.

As per reports, the plot is registered in the name of Salma Khan, Salman Khan’s mother. The approved project includes a ground floor, stilt parking and six upper floors, with a total built-up area of around 1,014 square metres.

The approval has fuelled speculation about whether the Khan family is planning to relocate. While Galaxy Apartments has remained synonymous with Salman Khan for decades, the new property is situated on a quieter lane and is expected to offer greater privacy and enhanced security.

Why Salman Khan still lives in a 1BHK

Despite an estimated net worth of around Rs 2,900 – Rs 3,000 crore, Salman has continued to live in a modest 1BHK apartment on the ground floor of Galaxy Apartments, while his parents reside on the first floor. The actor has often spoken about his emotional attachment to the home, making it one of Mumbai’s most recognisable celebrity residences.

Apart from Galaxy Apartments, Salman also owns a sprawling farmhouse in Panvel, a sea-facing property in Gorai, and several premium real estate investments in Mumbai and Dubai.