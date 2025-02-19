New woman prez, 53 seats reserved: KCR preps BRS for 2028 polls after hiatus

Hyderabad: After a seven-month gap, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) came to party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, on Wednesday, February 19 to preside over the party’s extended executive meeting.

Nearly 16 months after losing power to Congress and after drawing a blank in last year’s Lok Sabha elections, the BRS is discussing a strategy to bounce back by aggressively taking on the Congress government over its “failures” to implement its poll promises.

KCR, as Chandrashekhar Rao is popularly known, is expected to give direction to the party leaders on strengthening the organisation and working out a strategy for the upcoming local body elections.

The crucial meeting of the BRS executive was discussing “anti-people policies” being followed by the Congress government membership drive, silver jubilee celebrations of the party’s formation and building organisation.

The BRS executive, district presidents of the party, sitting and former MPs, MLAs and MLCs, former Chairpersons of Corporations, Zilla Parishads and constituency in-charges of the party were attending the meeting.

BRS leaders said the meeting would extensively debate the failures of the state government and the action plan and roadmap for the party leaders and ranks for exposing the “failures” of the government.

The meeting also discussed the strategies to educate and create awareness among people to fight for the promises made by the ruling party and protect their rights.

53 seats reserved for women for 2028 elections: KCR

During the meeting, KCR announced that 53 seats will be reserved for women as the BRS prepares for the 2028 elections. With delimitation increasing Assembly seats to 160, a new woman president will soon be appointed.

Addressing party leaders, KCR said Congress won due to welfare schemes but has now “completely failed.” BRS plans also announced plans to organise year-long protests, with one agitation per month, and will form three committees per district focusing on farmers, workers, women, and students.

BRS to organise a massive public meeting

The main opposition party plans to organise a massive public meeting to corner the Congress government over its failures. The meeting will be organised to coincide with the 24th anniversary of the party and mark the beginning of its silver jubilee year.

KCR, who turned 71 on February 17, is expected to work out the party’s programmes for the silver jubilee year.

It was on April 27, 2001, that KCR quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and resigned as Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly to float Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to revive the Telangana movement.

In 2022, TRS was re-named as BRS with KCR planning to foray into national elections. However, after ruling Telangana for two terms, BRS lost power to the Congress party in the elections held in November 2023.

BRS, which won only 39 seats in the 119-member Assembly, suffered a humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha elections last year. For the first time since inception, the party drew a blank.

The KCR-led party suffered huge setbacks as at least a dozen of its MLAs defected to Congress. Several senior leaders of BRS also crossed over to the ruling party during the last year.

