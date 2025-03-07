After ’90 hrs’ comment, L&T chief introduces menstrual leave policy

Hyderabad: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading engineering and construction company, has introduced a new policy allowing its female employees to take one day of paid menstrual leave per month.

This decision will benefit approximately 5,000 women working at its headquarters.

The announcement was made by chairman and managing director S N Subrahmanyan during an event held to mark International Women’s Day.

While the company is still finalizing the details of how the policy will be implemented, it marks a progressive step towards creating a more inclusive workplace.

The leave policy is only applicable to employees of the parent company, L&T, and does not extend to its subsidiaries operating in the financial services or technology sectors.

Women comprise 9% of L&T’s total staff

L&T has a total workforce of 60,000 employees, with women comprising about 9 pc of its total staff. This move aligns L&T with companies such as Swiggy and Zomato, which have already introduced similar menstrual leave policies in India.

L&T chief’s 90 hour workweek remarks

The announcement comes on the heels of Subrahmanyan’s previous comments about working hours, which sparked significant debate.

In early 2025, he advocated for a 90-hour workweek and expressed regret about not being able to make employees work on Sundays.

His remarks, including a controversial comment about “staring at your wife,” led to widespread criticism and discussions on work-life balance in corporate India.

Additionally, Subrahmanyan faced criticism for linking the reluctance of workers to relocate for jobs to government welfare schemes, which was met with strong opposition from critics who deemed the comments misleading and demoralizing for India’s workforce.

Menstrual leave policies gaining traction

Menstrual leave policies have been gaining traction in India, with several states and private organizations considering or implementing similar measures.

Odisha became the first state to introduce a one-day menstrual leave policy for both government and private sector employees in August 2024.

Karnataka is also considering a bill that proposes six days of paid menstrual leave annually, along with free menstrual health products.

While these policies aim to promote workplace inclusivity and support women’s health, practical challenges and potential biases remain, as employers might hesitate to hire or promote women due to additional leave requirements, potentially setting back workplace equality.