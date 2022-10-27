After abrogation of Article 370, terrorism down by 34%: Amit Shah on J&K

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a 2-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ to discuss problems relating to internal security at Surajkund, Haryana, on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural session, Shah said that there has been a 34 percent reduction in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

At the same time, he said that the government has decided to set up National Investigation Agency (NIA) branches in every state by 2024.

Shah added that a 64 percent reduction in deaths of security personnel and a 90 percent reduction in civilian deaths have been recorded after the revocation of Article 370. Apart from this, an investment of Rs 57,000 crore has also been seen in J&k since then.

He stated that the NIA has been given special powers. It is the collective responsibility of the states and the Centre to effectively deal with cross-border crimes. He added that various suggestions have been received regarding reforms in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and said that the government will bring new drafts to Parliament soon.

Shah added that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) has been amended to prevent its misuse by NGOs. The government has taken strict measures against such NGOs, which were obstructing the development of India. He said that the Shivir will help in drawing up a joint plan to tackle cyber crimes, narcotics smuggling, cross-border terrorism, sedition, etc.

Home Ministers of all the states, Lt Governors, and Administrators of Union Territories are participating in this two-day meeting.