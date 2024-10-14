After Air India, IndiGo flights from Mumbai to Jeddah, Muscat receive bomb threats

India’s largest low-cost carrier, IndiGo Airlines, faced bomb threats on two separate flights departing from Mumbai Airport to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Muscat, Oman, on Monday morning, October 14.

“As per protocol, the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay, and standard security checks were immediately carried out,” an IndiGo spokesperson told ANI

IndiGo flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah received a bomb threat. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedures, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated: Indigo Spokesperson https://t.co/okfUhrdQ63 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

Bomb threat on New York-bound Air India

This comes after an Air India flight carrying 239 passengers from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi due to a bomb threat.

As per media reports, the officials confirmed the aircraft made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, where all passengers were safely evacuated.

In recent months, several Indian airlines have been subjected to fake bomb threats.