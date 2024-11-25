After Alice, one more female celeb’s eviction in Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: The drama and unpredictability of Bigg Boss 18 continue to keep audiences hooked as the house gears up for yet another elimination. After last weekend’s emotional exit of Alice Kaushik, who bid adieu to the house after an impressive seven-week journey, the show is now abuzz with whispers of another eviction.

Alice’s exit left her closest friends, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, heartbroken. Salman Khan, the show’s host, announced her eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar, leaving everyone, including fans, stunned. Alice, who had been one of the top contenders on the premiere night alongside Vivian Dsena, had formed strong bonds with housemates like Eisha, Avinash, and Vivian. Despite her popularity, the audience’s vote count sealed her fate, reminding everyone of the show’s unpredictable nature.

However, the house barely has time to process Alice’s exit as there are talks of a second eviction already.

This time, the spotlight is on the wildcard contestants — Kashish Kapoor, Edin Rose, Aditi Mistry, and Yamini Malhotra. Insiders suggest that another female contestant is set to bid farewell soon, although whether this will be a shocking mid-week eviction or part of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar remains uncertain.

Who will walk out next? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

