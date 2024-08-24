After anger from commuters, Hyderabad metro defers paid parking move

Hyderabad: The introduction of paid parking at Nagole and Miyapur Metro stations in Hyderabad has been postponed by L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail “until further notice” following significant commuter backlash.

Initially set to commence on August 25 at Nagole and September 1 at Miyapur, the decision to impose parking fees has faced widespread criticism from daily metro users who were unprepared for this sudden change after enjoying free parking for several months.

“The launch of paid parking at Nagole and Miyapur has been deferred to better address passenger concerns and ensure a smooth implementation. Hyderabad Metro Rail appreciates your patience,” L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail said in a post on X on Saturday, August 24.

Anger from Hyderabad Metro commuters

The sudden change had sparked outrage among motorists, leading to heated confrontations with parking attendants and the Hyderabad metro staff.

Several commuters said that the new parking fees were introduced without prior notice, with charges ranging from Rs 10 for two hours of bike parking to Rs 120 for up to 12 hours of car parking. The imposition of these charges has left many regular commuters disgruntled, especially those rushing to catch the metro for work.

Additionally, metro commuters were informed that parking charges could only be paid through an app called “Park Hyderabad.” Many commuters were caught off guard, as the app was not readily available for download on the Google Play Store, causing further delays and confusion.

As tensions escalated, arguments broke out between commuters and parking attendants, with some motorists expressing their concerns about the fairness of the new policy.

“It’s unfair to increase the metro ticket prices and now charge for parking too,” said one irate commuter. “We’ve been using this free parking for years, and now, without any warning, we’re expected to pay. It’s not just about the money, but the principle,” said another.