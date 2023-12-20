After ‘Animal’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar announce new projects

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar’s partnership is not just limited to ‘Animal’ film.

On Tuesday, the two, who have collaborated on ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Animal’ in the past, will now be coming up with more exciting projects.

Besides the ‘Animal’ sequel, they will work together on Prabhas-starrer ‘Spirit’ and a film featuring Allu Arjun.

Sharing the update, a post on T-Series’ Instagram read, “It’s a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond.

Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders–Prabhas’ Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga–the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal.”

On his partnership with Bhushan Kumar, Vanga said, “The kind of freedom he (Bhushan Kumar) gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs.”

More details regarding the projects are awaited.