After Asim-Himanshi, Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia call it quits?

Mumbai: Heartbreak hit fans when one of their favourite Bigg Boss couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana announced their split, citing religious differences as the reason. Now, there are reports of another BB and TV couple, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, facing challenges in their relationship, raising concerns among fans about the status of their love story.

Yes, you read that right!

Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia Breakup?

Rumours are rife that ‘all is not well’ in Eijaz and Pavitra’s love paradise. The couple, who found love on Bigg Boss 14, has been living together in Malad for three years and had openly expressed their feelings for each other on the reality show.

Reports suggest that while Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have not officially separated, their relationship has hit a rocky phase in recent months. Despite residing together, the couple is said to be going through a tough time, and efforts to resolve their issues seem to be ongoing. Notably, they have not been spotted together in public for quite some time.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who had plans of tying the knot, were aiming for a marriage in 2023. However, the current situation raises questions about the future of their relationship. Fans are now eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from the couple.