After bypoll win, Congress workers breaking pink cars, KTR calls it arrogance

A video of the cars, resembling BRS party’s logo and colours, was smashed, pulled using cranes, and hung during the celebrations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th November 2025 7:36 pm IST

Hyderabad: After Congress’s thumping win at the recently concluded Jubilee Hills by poll, party workers reportedly broke and dragged old pink-painted cars with graffiti of KCR and KTR during the victory celebration in Hyderabad on Friday.  

A video of the cars, resembling the BRS party’s logo and colours, was smashed, pulled using cranes, and hung during the celebrations.

Speaking to the media on Saturday said KTR denounced the victory march and called it “arrogance.”

“In the past, we won many by elections, and the Congress did not even get their deposits back. Did we ever put their party symbol on a crane and parade it? There is no need to get so carried away just for winning one by-election. The people will decide whose arrogance it is,” he said.

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav clinched the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll by nearly 24,000 votes, defeating BRS candidate Maganti Sunita.

