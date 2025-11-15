After bypoll win, Congress workers breaking pink cars, KTR calls it arrogance

Hyderabad: After Congress’s thumping win at the recently concluded Jubilee Hills by poll, party workers reportedly broke and dragged old pink-painted cars with graffiti of KCR and KTR during the victory celebration in Hyderabad on Friday.

A video of the cars, resembling the BRS party’s logo and colours, was smashed, pulled using cranes, and hung during the celebrations.

Congress supporters staged a raucous victory rally in Jubilee Hills after the by-poll win on Friday, Nov 14, targeting BRS symbols. Old pink cars bearing KCR and KTR graffiti were smashed, dragged through streets, and hoisted on massive cranes in a dramatic display of political… pic.twitter.com/5fsKlxqhz2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 15, 2025

Speaking to the media on Saturday said KTR denounced the victory march and called it “arrogance.”

“In the past, we won many by elections, and the Congress did not even get their deposits back. Did we ever put their party symbol on a crane and parade it? There is no need to get so carried away just for winning one by-election. The people will decide whose arrogance it is,” he said.

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav clinched the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll by nearly 24,000 votes, defeating BRS candidate Maganti Sunita.