KTR should be on ground not social media: Kavitha jabs after BRS’ Jubilee Hills defeat

Hyderabad: Taking potshots at BRS over its defeat in the Jubilee Hills by election, suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday said her brother K T Rama Rao (KTR) should leave social media and work on the ground.

Speaking to reporters in Medak, she said her cousin and BRS MLA T Harish Rao should stop his “cheating” and work sincerely for the party’s cause.

The ruling Congress won the bypoll with a significant lead despite people’s dissatisfaction with the government, as the BRS did not work as per people’s aspirations, Kavitha, daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, claimed.

“Ramu Anna (Rama Rao) should leave social media and Twitter and come to the ground. It would be good for people. On the other hand, Harish Anna should stop cheating. He should decide whether he is Krishna or Arjuna, what his role is, and play the game straightforwardly,” she said.

Asked about Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is not in active politics and also has health issues, Kavitha said KCR is in good health.

“CM hopes that he would benefit politically if KCR is not active and his health is not good,” she said.

Kavitha, who has been touring various districts, spoke elaborately about the problems in the Medak district.

Taking to X, after the by-election results were announced, she said, “Karma hits back.”

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of “tarnishing” her father Chandrasekhar Rao’s image over the Kaleshwaram project.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of ‘Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organisation she heads.

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav won the Jubilee Hills by-election on Friday, defeating his nearest BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by more than 24,000 votes.