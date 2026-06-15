After CM’s warning, Cyberabad police hold rain review

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered action against officials for failing to coordinate on the ground during heavy rains that caused waterlogging and traffic chaos in Cyberabad, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate held a review meeting on monsoon preparedness.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M Ramesh on Monday, June 15, chaired a Zoom meeting with traffic and law and order officials across the commissionerate to assess waterlogging points station-wise and draw up pre-emptive measures for the rain season.

The CP directed officials to take advance action in waterlogging-prone areas, coordinate with relevant departments for swift resolution of problems, and deploy personnel based on weather department alerts ahead of heavy rainfall.

Officials were told to coordinate with NDRF teams in flood-prone zones, and law and order SHOs were instructed to deploy additional personnel and monitor the situation on heavy rain days.

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The CP also directed officials to work with municipal authorities to map water flow directions and take steps to ensure faster drainage and reduce waterlogging.

On traffic, officials were asked to ensure vehicles do not get stranded and that disruptions are avoided. The meeting also reviewed the status of ongoing and completed road works, and officials were assigned clear responsibilities at waterlogging points.

The CP stressed that the traffic and law and order wings must work in coordination with municipal bodies, NDRF, and other departments to ensure the public faces no inconvenience.

The meeting was attended by Serilingampally Traffic Additional DCP Hanumantharao, Traffic ACP Chandrasekhar Reddy, and other traffic and law and order officials.