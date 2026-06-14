CM Revanth puts entire administration on high alert for monsoon

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, June 14, instructed the officials to remain on high alert during the entire monsoon season.

Reddy, who held a high-level review of monsoon preparedness with senior officials here, emphasised that robust measures should be taken to ensure that the public faces no inconvenience, a release from CMO said.

The chief minister warned of strict action against the officials if they neglect their responsibilities in the crisis time, it said.

Reddy inquired about the situation during heavy rains in the Core Urban Region (CURE) on June 9 and expressed displeasure over the inconvenience faced by city residents due to traffic jams in several areas, including Cyberabad here.

The CM was serious about Municipal, Police and Traffic wings for their “failure” in alerting people despite warnings issued by the Meteorological Department.

Reddy recalled that he had personally offered several suggestions during a review meeting on rain preparedness held on June 1.

He noted a lack of coordination between municipal and police officials during the rains on June 9 and directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to take action against the officials concerned.

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The CM warned that strict action would be taken if such a situation recurred. The officials were instructed to take proactive measures in accordance with the Meteorological Department’s forecast of rain.

CM Reddy emphasised that personnel from Municipal Administration, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Traffic, and the Water Board and Police should be present in the field during rains.

The police officials from the rank of Commissioner to the constable should be out on the roads when the city receives heavy rains.

Reddy said he would also be out on the roads, if necessary, for rescue operations in rain-hit areas.

On traffic police “failure” in maintaining vehicular traffic in the city in recent heavy rains, he warned that strict action would be initiated if traffic jams occurred.

The DGP was directed to immediately fill vacancies in the traffic department and warned that issues arising from human error would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The officials should also prepare a report based on data regarding water-logging points, accident-prone spots, and areas prone to traffic congestion during rains, Reddy said.

Reviewing power supply, he also expressed displeasure over power outages due to trees falling in various locations during heavy rains.

Energy wing officials were directed to carry out power restoration immediately and deploy mobile transformers wherever needed.

Reddy, who reviewed the preparedness of the Irrigation department, said that robust safety measures should be implemented at all projects.

He suggested that urea distribution be carried out through ‘Rythu Vedikas’. Local agriculture officers are made responsible for urea stock and distribution with the involvement of revenue staff, he said.

The chief minister made it clear that the Medical and Health Department must be fully prepared and directed them to stock necessary medicines, the release added.