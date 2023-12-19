After controversy, CBSE reverses affiliation for 25 Manipur govt schools

Imphal: After a row, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn its affiliation from as many as 25 government schools in ethnic violence-devastated Manipur, officials said on Tuesday.

The CBSE, following the request of the schools, had recently given its affiliation to these schools, mostly in the state’s hill districts.

Manipur’s Joint Secretary, Education (School), Anjali Chongtham on Tuesday said that the CBSE has withdrawn the affiliation on the grounds that the no-objection certificates submitted by these schools had not been issued by the authorised functionaries of the state government and following the request for cancellation of affiliation by the state government by its letter on December 15.

“… it is also clarified that necessary action will be initiated against those responsible for flouting rules and regulations of the state government or of CBSE. If any school is found not following due process in the future, necessary action will be initiated against them also, apart from withdrawing of affiliation by competent authority,” Chongtham said in a statement.

Earlier, a huge controversy broke out over CBSE affiliations to schools in the hill districts.

Amidst the demand for a separate administration (equivalent of separate state) by the tribal organisations and the 10 tribal MLAs, the latest move, according to the political pundits, is to change the education board from state to central in the hill districts to formalise a new arrangements away from the influence of the Imphal Valley.

Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh had told the media that the last time the state government gave NOC for CBSE affiliation was in May 2020.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Chrachandpur administration imposed prohibitory orders in the tribal-dominated district till February 18 next year and internet services and mobile data services have been suspended.

The decision came after reports of clashes among the communities in the district on Monday night in which many people were reportedly injured. The order said that the situation remains tense and additional security forces have been deployed in all sensitive areas to avoid any unwarranted incidents.