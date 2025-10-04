Hyderabad: Looks like Bollywood actresses are facing a challenging phase in the South Indian film industry. After Deepika Padukone’s exit from not one but two major Telugu projects Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, now another top Bollywood star, Alia Bhatt, seems to have lost a big South project.

According to fresh reports, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin has shifted his focus to reviving a women-centric film that he had planned earlier. The filmmaker initially wanted to cast Alia Bhatt in the lead role, and the actress had reportedly agreed to be part of the project.

However, due to Alia’s packed schedule and multiple prior commitments, the film’s progress was delayed for months.

Alia Bhatt

Now, reports suggest that Nag Ashwin is keen to move ahead with another actress. So, Alia has lost the project. The filmmaker is reportedly considering Sai Pallavi for the lead role instead. Talks are said to be underway, and while no official announcement has been made yet, sources reveal that discussions are in advanced stages.

Sai Pallavi (X)

Adding to the buzz, veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is said to have penned the story for this upcoming project, which is expected to go on floors once the casting is locked.

If this news turns out to be true, it will mark another high-profile Bollywood actress losing a major South Indian project in recent times.

Let’s wait and see what the makers officially confirm in the coming weeks.