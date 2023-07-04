After divorce from Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir is dating THIS actress?

Hyderabad: Apart from its strong emotional content, relatable storylines, and talented actors, the Pakistan entertainment industry is also known for its romance, marriage and divorces.

Celebrity relationships are notoriously fickle. Unfortunately, whenever we hear that two celebs have gotten married, we assume it’s only a matter of time before it inevitably dissolves. One such case was Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir.

The Golden Couple of Pakistan

The Yaqeen Ka Safar couple whose chemistry sizzled and set screens alight was one of Pakistan’s favourite power couples.

One drama and advertisement after another, Sajal and Ahad dominated the Pakistani entertainment space. Fans adored Sajal and Ahad in their roles as Zubia and Asfandyar and secretly wished for them to marry. Their wish came true when in 2019, Sajal and Ahad made their relationship public and announced to the world that they had just gotten engaged.

They got married in March 2020.

However, it wasn’t long before divorce rumours fuelled the internet when Ahad Raza Mir was not seen at Sajal’s sister, Saboor Aly’s wedding festivities. They officially divorced in 2022.

Amidst the endless news of the couple’s divorce, speculations started doing rounds that Ahad Raza Mir is dating his Hum Tum co-actor Ramsha Khan.

Gossip Mills suggested that the Hum Tum couple started dating after her relationship fizzled out with her rumoured boyfriend Bilal Abbas.

Bilal Abbas Khan, who had collaborated with Sajal Aly on Khel Khel Mein, unfollowed both Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir when they were working on Hum Tum, which led to several relationship rumours.

When the Teri Meri Kahniyaan actress was asked about her stance on being linked to Ahad Raza Mir, Khan openly denied everything and shared that she is great friends with Ahad.

In an interview, she also talked about her favourite actors in the industry. Ramsha shared that she loves the work of Sajal Aly. She also expressed that she loves to watch her favourites on screen.

Check it out!

We always admire actresses from Pakistan. Most of us watch the shows of these actresses again and again to get the complete feel of their acting and their talent. And it looks like it’s true even for celebrities who are rumoured to be dating their favourite actors’ ex.