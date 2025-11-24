Mumbai: Just when wedding bells were about to ring for Indian women’s cricket superstar Smriti Mandhana, a series of unfortunate events has struck her family. Smriti was scheduled to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and musician Palash Muchhlal on November 23, but the wedding has now been postponed after her father, Shriniwas Mandhana, suffered a health complication on Sunday, the very day of the ceremony. He is currently hospitalised and kept under observation.

Adding to the concern, her fiance Palash Muchhlal too had to be rushed to a private hospital late on Monday after his health deteriorated. As per a report by NDTV, he developed a viral infection and severe acidity. Fortunately, the issue was not serious, and after receiving prompt treatment, he was discharged and returned to his hotel.

This comes a day after wedding functions came to an abrupt halt following Shriniwas Mandhana showing heart-attack-like symptoms during breakfast. Family members immediately rushed him to the hospital. His condition is now stable, but doctors have advised continued medical care.

Smriti’s manager Tuhin Mishra confirmed the development, saying the cricketer made the decision only out of concern for her father’s health. “Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided to postpone the marriage till he is completely fine,” he stated.

Smriti Mandhana pre-wedding festivities

Over the last few days, social media had been buzzing with dreamy glimpses from the couple’s film-style pre-wedding celebrations, including lively Mehendi, vibrant Haldi and musical Sangeet ceremonies. However, the celebrations are now on hold.

There is no update yet on the new wedding date.