After Fatima, another actress exposes Tollywood’s ugly side

Hyderabad: Actress Shweta Basu, who is a well-known and popular actress, gave a blockbuster hit in Tollywood with her debut movie Kotha Bangaru Lokam. Recently, she spoke about a tough experience on a Telugu film set. In an interview, she said this was the only time she faced bullying in her acting career.

Shweta shared that people on set often reminded her that she was much shorter than her co-star. “The hero was almost six feet tall, while I am only 5’2,” she said. She felt frustrated as height is something people cannot control.

Unfair Treatment

She also pointed out that while she was teased for her height, her co-star struggled to say his Telugu lines correctly. “Even though he was a native Telugu speaker, he needed many retakes. I was also not fluent in Telugu but managed. Yet, no one pointed out his mistakes,” she said.

Shweta did not mention the name of the film, but she has acted in several Telugu movies. She started with Kotha Bangaru Lokam (2008) and appeared in Ride, Kasko, Kalavar King, Priyudu, and Genius. Her last Telugu film was Vijeta in 2016.

Shweta is not the only actress facing challenges. Fatima Sana Shaikh also spoke about unfair treatment in the industry. Many actresses face discrimination and pressure in their careers.

What’s Next?

Shweta has continued her career and recently shared on social media that she is filming in Oslo, Norway. Her new Hindi series, Oops Ab Kya, will release on JioHotstar on February 20, 2024.