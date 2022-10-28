After flyovers, Hyderabad to get Telangana’s first skywalk soon

Hyderabad: After the inauguration of flyovers at various parts of Hyderabad in the recent past, the city is set to get Telangana’s first skywalk by the end of 2022 or in January next year.

The skywalk that is being developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at Uppal junction will not only help pedestrians in crossing the roads but also ensures hassle-free ride for commuters.

What facilities Hyderabad residents will get at skywalk?

The skywalk will have six hop-on stations near Metro Station near Nagole road, towards Ramanthapur Road, inside GHMC theme park, near Warangal bus halt, abutting the Uppal Police Station and opposite electrical sub-station.

The skyway supports the multi-direction movement of pedestrians. Its stations will be equipped with staircases, lifts, and escalators.

It will not only reduce traffic chaos but also reduces accidents.

Apart from Uppal junction, the government is also working on skywalk at Mehdipatnam junction as it is also one of the busy junctions in Hyderabad.

Recently, Telangana minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao inaugurated the Nagole flyover to ease traffic flow from LB Nagar to Secunderabad. The flyover has six lanes and it is 990 meters long.

The city will get two more flyovers, at Shilpa Layout and Kothaguda in November and December respectively.

While the Shilpa flyover will help commuters traveling from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli Junction, the Kothaguda flyover is going to ease traffic at Botanical Garden, Kothaguda, and Kondapur.