After high drama, Telangana Guv signs TSRTC merger bill

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday evening signed the TSRTC merger bill after intense drama involving massive protests by the transport body’s employees demanding the Governor not to delay signing the bill.

After her assent, the draft bill can now be introduced in the Assembly for it to become an act.

After state-wide protests including a march to the Raj Bhavan by the employees, the Governor reached out to them and held talks at her residence. On the other hand, she also asked for clarification from the BRS-led state government regarding some subjects of the draft bill.

TSRTC ఉద్యోగులు మాట్లాడుతూ, గౌరవనీయమైన గవర్నర్ గారు మా సంక్షేమం మరియు మా ప్రయోజనాలను పరిరక్షించడంపై చూపుతున్న నిరంతర…

The BRS government, quite swiftly, sent point-to-point clarification to the Governor on the five questions posed by her.

In a letter addressed to the Governor’s Secretary, the chief secretary of the Telangana government also requested the Governor to recommend the proposed bill to be introduced in the state legislature.

On July 31, the state cabinet which met under the chairmanship of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to merge the TSRTC with the government. If the bill goes through, 43,373 employees of the corporation to be treated as government staff.