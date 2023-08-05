After high drama, Telangana Guv signs TSRTC merger bill

The day of intense drama included protests by the TSRTC employees across the state that included a march to the Raj Bhavan which led to a swift response and a reach out from the Governor.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (file photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday evening signed the TSRTC merger bill after intense drama involving massive protests by the transport body’s employees demanding the Governor not to delay signing the bill.

After her assent, the draft bill can now be introduced in the Assembly for it to become an act.

After state-wide protests including a march to the Raj Bhavan by the employees, the Governor reached out to them and held talks at her residence. On the other hand, she also asked for clarification from the BRS-led state government regarding some subjects of the draft bill.

The BRS government, quite swiftly, sent point-to-point clarification to the Governor on the five questions posed by her.

In a letter addressed to the Governor’s Secretary, the chief secretary of the Telangana government also requested the Governor to recommend the proposed bill to be introduced in the state legislature.

On July 31, the state cabinet which met under the chairmanship of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to merge the TSRTC with the government. If the bill goes through, 43,373 employees of the corporation to be treated as government staff.

