After hike, LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad highest among metros

Hyderabad: The domestic LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad is the highest among metros in India. After the recent hike in gas rates, it jumped by Rs 50 per cylinder.

On Wednesday, the prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders have been hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 350.5 per cylinder respectively.

With this hike, the retail price of a domestic LPG gas cylinder in Hyderabad now becomes Rs 1155, while the price for a commercial cylinder is Rs 2325. The second highest is in Kolkata i.e., Rs 1129 per cylinder.

The domestic LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follow:

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 1155 Kolkata 1129 Chennai 1118.5 Bengaluru 1105.5 Delhi 1103

Why is LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad highest among metros?

The hike in gas prices declared by the central government is the same for entire India. However, the LPG cylinder prices varies based on the states and cities.

Due to local taxes, Hyderabad residents have to pay the highest LPG cylinder price among all metros in India.

In Telangana, the highest rate of gas is in the Nirmal district. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder in the district is Rs 1180 whereas, in Nizamabad, its rate is Rs 1178.50.

UPA gave over Rs 2 lakh cr subsidy in 10 years: Congress

Criticizing the move to hike LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad and other parts of the country, Congress on Tuesday said that the UPA gave Rs 2,14,474 crore subsidy in 10 years to keep the prices of domestic gas under check.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said, “This was the reason that domestic LPG cylinder price did not cross Rs 500. You will be surprised to know that the same subsidy in the last nine years of the Modi government stood at Rs 36,598 crore.”

The party said that the government is not giving any subsidy, but imposing GST instead. For domestic LPG cylinder, the government has imposed 5 percent GST, while for commercial cylinder, the GST rate is 18 percent.