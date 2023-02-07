After human excreta, dog carcass found in drinking water tank in TN

Chennai: In a shocking incident, the carcass of a dog was found in an overhead water tank that supplies drinking water to a colony in Pudukottai in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.

A few days back, human excreta was found in an overhead water tank that supplies drinking water to a Dalit colony in Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district. The issue had created a major uproar with Dalit parties calling for demolishing the water tank and transferring the case to the CBI.

According to sources in Virudhunagar district, the operator of the water tank in which the carcass of a dog was found was about to clean the tank on Monday when he noticed a foul smell. The operator found the carcass of a dog in the water tank, which was rotten.

The operator immediately reported the matter to the police who informed the district authorities. The officials then inspected the tank and sent the caracass for post-mortem.

Police sources told IANS that the someone might have killed the dog and put in the water tank.

Tamil Nadu is turning into a hub of caste-related violence and the deposit of human excreta and dog carcass in drinking water tanks are incidents of settling scores in caste-related issues.