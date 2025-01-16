After Hyderabad, Bengaluru to get US Consulate post-2000 on Jan 17

Hyderabad: In India, after Hyderabad, Bengaluru is set to get a US consulate post-2000.

The long-pending demand for a consulate in Bengaluru will become a reality on January 17.

Location of the US Consulate in Bengaluru

While the consulate officials are yet to be named, the location too is yet to be revealed.

It has been reported that the consulate would initially function with a limited number of officers from the JW Marriott Hotel on Vittal Mallya Road before moving to a permanent office.

Bengaluru South MP Surya posted a video

Late on Wednesday evening, Bengaluru South MP Surya posted a video with the Foreign Minister welcoming the US Consulate. “It’s been made possible only and only because of PM Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s efforts. What better way to thank our EAM than with our own Mysuru Pak!” the video caption read.

He further said: “Bengaluru having a US Consulate will benefit lakhs of students from the city. The city is the country’s IT capital and home to many multinational companies. The consulate will boost commerce and trade between the two countries and smoothen travel for businessmen and entrepreneurs. I thank the Modi Government for promoting the interests of Bengaluru at every given opportunity and fulfilling a long-pending request.”

Back in November 2019, Surya had met Jaishankar with a written request for a US Consulate in Bengaluru.

US Consulate in Hyderabad inaugurated in 2008

The US Consulate General in Hyderabad was inaugurated on October 24, 2008, marking the first new US diplomatic office in India since its independence.

The US Embassy in New Delhi and consulates in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai were inaugurated before independence.

While the US consulates in Kolkata and Mumbai were established in 1792 and 1838, the US Consulate in Chennai traces its origins to November 24, 1794.

The US Embassy in New Delhi was established on August 1, 1947, coinciding with India’s independence.