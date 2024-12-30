Tragic end to search for missing Indian student in Scotland

The search for a 22-year-old Indian student in Scotland, Santra Elizabeth Saju, has come to a tragic conclusion.

Scotland Police have found a body in the Almond River near Newbridge, Edinburgh, which they believe to be Santra’s.

Indian student last seen in Scotland on Dec 6

It was December 6 when Santra, a student at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, was last seen at an Asda store in Livingston, west of Edinburgh.

She was seen at night between 9:10 pm and 9:45 pm. At that time, she was wearing a black face mask and a black winter coat.

Friends and family were deeply concerned following Indian student’s disappearance in Scotland.

Though Scotland Police believe that the body found in the Almond River is Santra’s, the investigation is ongoing.

Investigation findings

Though the formal identification of the body is still pending, authorities have informed Santra’s family of the discovery.

She hails from Kolenchery, Kerala.

As per police, there is no evidence of third-party involvement. It has been stated that her death is not being treated as suspicious.