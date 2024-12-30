Hyderabad to see no new engineering colleges in 2025-26

Hyderabad: Hyderabad won’t get any new engineering colleges in the upcoming academic year 2025-26.

The reason behind this is the government’s alleged directive to universities not to issue any new permissions.

Concentration of engineering colleges in Hyderabad

With the aim of preventing migration to Hyderabad, the government has decided to encourage the establishment of colleges in other districts.

According to a report published in TOI, the government decided to stop the establishment of new engineering colleges not only in the city but also in Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Apart from restrictions on new engineering colleges, the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) required for autonomous status has been put on hold.

No colleges in many districts

In Telangana, there are 175 engineering colleges offering courses to over one lakh students, and around 60 percent of them are concentrated in Greater Hyderabad.

The capital city of the state alone has 20 engineering colleges.

On the other hand, there are no engineering colleges in certain districts, including Adilabad, Nirmal, and Mulugu.

In view of the concentration of engineering colleges in Hyderabad, the government aims to encourage the establishment of engineering colleges in other districts to prevent migration to the city.