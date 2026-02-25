After Instagram account deletion, lookout notice against YouTuber Anvesh

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police, on Wednesday, February 25, issued a lookout notice against social media influencer and YouTuber Anvesh days after his Instagram account Naa Anveshana was deleted.

The notice was issued based on a complaint by Telugu actress and comedian Karate Kalyani who alleged Anvesh made objectionable remarks about Hindu deities in a video in the past.

After his Instagram account with over one million followers was deleted, Anvesh released a video claiming that he operates two Instagram accounts and two YouTube channels.

Police are also likely to approach Instagram and YouTube seeking details of his accounts as part of the ongoing investigation. Efforts are being made to secure his presence for questioning and to examine the related digital evidence.