Meta deletes Instagram account ‘Naa Anveshana’

Hyderabad: Meta has deleted the Instagram account of popular social media influencer Anvesh (Naa Anveshana), which had over 1.3 million followers, has been deleted.

The action took place after Telugu actress and comedian Karate Kalyani filed a complaint with the Panjagutta police alleging Anvesh had insulted India in one of his videos.

According to local media reports, police identified videos on his account that allegedly incited religious hatred.

Following the police’s request, Meta deleted the account.

A month earlier, another police complaint was registered against the YouTuber in Khammam by a person named Satyanarayana Rao, claiming Anvesh made objectionable remarks against the Hindu Goddesses Sita and Draupadi.

Last year, he was booked for false allegations against government officials, including IAS and IPS officers, where he said that they had allegedly accepted Rs 300 crore from some persons for allowing the betting apps and their promotion through advertisements in the metro rail.

The YouTuber had alleged that Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) and five IAS officers were involved in misappropriation of funds through a betting app, claiming significant financial misconduct.