After intense protests, UPPSC to conduct preliminary exam on single day

In a major development, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to roll back its decision to conduct the examinations in multiple shifts. The examinations will now be held on a single day.

The UPPSC has decided to postpone the review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) exams and hold the provincial civil services (PCS) pre-examinations on the old pattern, an official announced outside the Commission office.

UPPSC also announced the formation of a committee on review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) exams.

The decision comes following intense protests by UPPSC aspirants after the Commission decided to hold provincial civil services (PCS) on December 7 and 8 and review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) preliminary examinations between December 22 and 23.

The move to conduct exams in multiple shifts was due to the non-availability of centers that met government standards. UPPSC had assured the decision would not influence merit rankings.

Explaining the reasoning behind the scheduling, UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar had earlier said, “For the PCS exam, 5,76,000 candidates are registered, but suitable examination centers are available for only 4,35,000 candidates across all 75 districts. In such a situation, conducting the examination over two days is a necessity.”

Protestors detained

Security personnel try to stop civil services aspirants from jumping over barricades during a protest against UPPSC decision to conduct the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) and Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examinations on different dates (PTI)

Police detained ‘miscreants’ who tried to infiltrate and provoke agitating students. Speaking to reporters, deputy commissioner of police (City) Abhishek Bharti said, “Some miscreants with criminal tendencies entered among 50-60 students and tried to stop the students who were communicating with the administration.”

“We will take legal action against these ‘miscreants’. Also, students who protested by blocking the road in front of the Commission were requested to go to the designated protest site and protest peacefully,” he added.

While the announcement of conducting the PCS preliminary exam as before brought happiness to some candidates, those preparing for the RO and ARO exams appeared a bit disappointed.

“We do not trust this announcement as no official notice has been uploaded on the Commission’s website in this regard,” Pandey said.

Another aspirant said the government is following “divide and rule” policy and termed it a partial decision so that PCS preliminary exam aspirants leave from here.

(With PTI inputs)




