After Ishq Murshid, Bilal Abbas’ reported SALARY for Mann Jogi

Co-starring with Sabeena Farooq, Mann Jogi has quickly gained attention and praise from audiences in both India and Pakistan

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th August 2024 5:33 pm IST
After Ishq Murshid, Bilal Abbas' reported SALARY for Mann Jogi
Sabeena Farooq and Bilal Abbas Khan (YouTube)

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan, celebrated for his role in the hit drama Ishq Murshid, continues to make waves with his latest project, Mann Jogi. Co-starring with Sabeena Farooq, the drama has quickly gained attention and praise from audiences in both India and Pakistan.

Fans are curious about how much Bilal is charging for his role in Mann Jogi.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s Remuneration

For his previous successful drama, Ishq Murshid, Bilal Abbas Khan’s reported remuneration was Rs 2 lakhs (PKR) per episode. Given his rising popularity, it’s likely that his fee for Mann Jogi might have increased or might be charging same fee.

Mann Jogi premiered on August 3 and has already aired four episodes. The series also marks the return of renowned producer Sultana Siddiqui, known for her successful dramas like Marvi, Zara Si Aurat, and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. It is directed by Kashif Nisar and written by Zafar Mairaj.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th August 2024 5:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button