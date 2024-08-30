After Ishq Murshid, Bilal Abbas’ reported SALARY for Mann Jogi

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan, celebrated for his role in the hit drama Ishq Murshid, continues to make waves with his latest project, Mann Jogi. Co-starring with Sabeena Farooq, the drama has quickly gained attention and praise from audiences in both India and Pakistan.

Fans are curious about how much Bilal is charging for his role in Mann Jogi.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s Remuneration

For his previous successful drama, Ishq Murshid, Bilal Abbas Khan’s reported remuneration was Rs 2 lakhs (PKR) per episode. Given his rising popularity, it’s likely that his fee for Mann Jogi might have increased or might be charging same fee.

Mann Jogi premiered on August 3 and has already aired four episodes. The series also marks the return of renowned producer Sultana Siddiqui, known for her successful dramas like Marvi, Zara Si Aurat, and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. It is directed by Kashif Nisar and written by Zafar Mairaj.