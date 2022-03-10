After job bonanza in Telangana, demand to fill vacancies in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday staged a protest near the state Legislature building here, demanding the state government fill all the vacancies in the government departments.

Led by TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, the party’s legislators marched to the Assembly raising slogans in support of their demand.

The main opposition party demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled his election promise to provide 2.30 lakh government jobs. It alleged that by not fulfilling his promise, he has betrayed unemployed youth.

The TDP also demanded that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government regularise all contract employees.

The legislators including TDP’s state president Atchan Naidu were carrying a banner that read ‘Where are the jobs, Jagan Reddy?’ Lokesh said under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule unemployed youth were committing suicides due to lack of employment opportunities.

The protest was organised a day after neighbouring Telangana government announced massive recruitments to fill the vacancies in the government departments.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced the filling up of 91,142 vacancies. He declared that notifications will be issued immediately for filling up 80,039 vacancies while all 11,103 contract employees will be regularised.

TDP deputy leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly G. Butchaiah Chowdary said the YSRCP government should learn from the Telangana government in providing jobs. Terming unemployment as the main issue in the state, he alleged that the government failed to address it.

“When the Telangana government can fill up over 90,000 vacancies, why can’t the government here do the same,” the TDP leader asked. He alleged that the government was not making appointments even to fill the vacancies caused by the retirement of employees on superannuation.