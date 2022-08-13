After Laal Singh Chaddha, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ in danger?

Mumbai: With his last release in 2018, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the box office for over four years. And now, when he is all set to make a comeback with ‘Pathan’, a group of netizens is spreading negativity about his film.

In fact, since yesterday Shah Rukh Khan has been under the Twitterati’s radar as they wanted his cameo appearance to be removed from Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’. Several hashtags like ‘Throw SRK to Pakistan’ has been used to demean the actor. Not just that, netizens have been calling him unlucky for the film industry. He was also targeted by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s guru brother, Sadhu Devnath.

And yet again, netizens have been trending #BoycottPathan since morning.

Scroll below to have a look at some of the tweets.

#BoycottPathan

I request to all kattar Hindus to show the hashtag Boycott Pathan 🚩🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqHhgsnQCn — Vikas Bal ❤️🇮🇳 (@vikasbal_Bjym) August 13, 2022

How the hell on earth #Bollywoodia’s could make a movie with racist n casteist name



This is another #Khanwood agenda movie#BoycottPathan pic.twitter.com/WemVLpWGRr — SentiSinghJi (@SentiSinghJi) August 13, 2022

For those who do not know, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar‘s Raksha Bandhan also faced the same fate and tanked at the box office owing to the boycott calls.

What do you think will happen with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan? Comment down below.