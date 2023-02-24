After Mannat, Abdu Rozik visits Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment

Mumbai: Chota Bhaijaan aka Abdu Rozik who has amassed a huge fan following in India especially after participating in the Bigg Boss 16 uploads an entertaining capsule on his Instagram every day. The Tajik singer is famous among Indians because of his cute looks, singing style and a few dialogues like ‘Vary Chalak Bro’ and ‘Chota Bhaijaan’.

Abdu Rozik shares a close bonding with various prominent personalities of B-Town. He was recently spotted at the parties hosted by Sajid and Farah Khan. He is also considered to be close to Salman Khan.

Netizens react to every video and photograph he shares on Instagram and most of the internet users usually express their love for the Tajik singer. He was recently spotted visiting Salman’s Galaxy apartment in Mumbai. After he got out of his car, Abdu revealed that he had come to see Salman Khan and eat a burger with the Tiger star.

The video in which Abdu is seen wearing a funky black jacket paired with the same coloured t-shirt and jeans. In the video, Abdu was heard greeting the paparazzi with his cute smile. He is also seen posing for the paps outside Salman’s house.

Abdu is also seen saying ‘Thanks’ to one of the paps who wished the singer good luck for the upcoming song. He can be seen flaunting his jacket on which ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ is written.



