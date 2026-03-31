After Medaram Jatara protest, CID summons BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) has issued a notice to Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, directing him to appear before investigators in connection with an alleged unlawful assembly and obstruction of police personnel during the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in January.

The notice, issued under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), ordered the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA to present himself at the CID office in Lakdikapul in Hyderabad by April 4.

According to the notice, the case stems from an incident on January 29 at KC Camp Chowrasta in Huzurabad, when police were performing bandobust duties for the Jatara. Koushik Reddy, along with supporters, allegedly formed an unlawful assembly, sat on the road, obstructed the free flow of traffic and wrongfully restrained vehicles and pedestrians, thereby impeding police personnel in the discharge of their duties.

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The CID alleged that during the incident, the MLA made derogatory, abusive and objectionable remarks against the Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, and other police officials, and went on to threaten them, acts it said were intended to provoke a breach of peace and incite public disorder.

The incident was captured on video and subsequently circulated on social media.

Kaushik Reddy was booked under sections 189(3) (threat of injury to a public servant), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from duty), 299 (culpable homicide), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) read with Section 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Huzurabad Police Station.