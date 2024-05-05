After pub raid, Hyderabad police warns others of ‘obscene activities’

'After 9' was raided in the intermediary night of May 4 and 5 and about 160 people were 'caught' by the police.

Published: 5th May 2024
Hyderabad: A day after a pub was raided for flouting rules and also for allegedly hiring women for ‘obscene dance’, the Hyderabad police has warned all such establishments and said that strict action will be initiated in case any offence is committed. ‘After 9’ was raided in the intermediary night of May 4 and 5 as it was reportedly also playing music louder than the prescribed limits, also for hiring women to indulge in ‘obscene’ behaviour.

“Legal Action was taken up against the establishment to ensure its closure. All the managements of Pubs and bars are hereby advised to ensure that their premises are run legally and to not encourage any obscene and illegal activities,” said Rashmi Perumal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Commissioner’s Task Force in a press release. Prior to this, the Hyderabad police also raided Urvasi Bar in Begumpet for a similar offence.

The DCP stated that all establishments will be monitored and strict action will be initiated in case rules are flouted. ‘After 9’, in Banjara Hills was found to have hired women “for the purpose of enticing male customers and they were indulging in indecent and obscene behavior in a public space”, stated the release.

The DCP said that its management “acted against the dignity of women” and further objectified them to make money, which she added is “immoral and unethical”. Further, the music system was playing beyond permissible decibels of sound and was also hence raided, stated the release from the Hyderabad police.

