After raids at restaurants in Hyderabad, hotels in Secunderabad inspected

Hyderabad: After conducting inspections at restaurants in Hyderabad, the task force team of the Food Safety Department of Telangana began inspecting hotels in Secunderabad.

Yesterday, the team conducted inspections at Hotel Sandarshini, Raj Bar and Restaurant, and Alpha Hotel.

Violations found in hotels in Secunderabad

At Hotel Sandarshini, food articles stored inside the refrigerator were covered but not labelled properly. Moreover, the kitchen premises were not fitted with an insect-proof screen.

However, food handlers were found wearing aprons and hair caps.

𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗶, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

18.06.2024



* Improperly labelled Jaggery cubes (9kg), Paratha packets (10pkts), Expired Noodles packets (2pkts) were seized.



* Food articles stored inside refrigerator were covered but not labelled properly.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 19, 2024

In the case of Raj Bar and Restaurant, a rat was observed near the dustbin area. No rat traps were arranged.

At the restaurant, dustbins were found open without proper lids. Food handlers were found without hair caps and aprons.

𝗥𝗮𝗷 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

18.06.2024



* The FSSAI license copy displayed at the premises was found to have expired on 05.06.2018 and no valid FSSAI l koicense available with the FBO.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 19, 2024

Violations were also found at Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad. At the hotel, unhygienic conditions like open dustbins and plastering flakes on the ceiling were observed.

Moreover, the kitchen premises were not fitted with a proper insect-proof screen.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Secunderabad area on 18.06.2024.



𝗔𝗹𝗽𝗵𝗮 𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱



* Improper storage of raw meat & semi prepared food articles in refrigerator with possibility of cross-contamination.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 19, 2024

According to the task force team, the FBO hindered the food safety officials during inspection and refused to sign the inspection report at the end.

The Commissioner of Food Safety mentioned that as per Clause 62 of the FSS Act 2006, a case will be booked against the FBO, with a punishment of up to 3 months imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs. 1 Lakh.

Raids at restaurants in Hyderabad

Recently, the task force team conducted raids at various restaurants in Hyderabad and found many irregularities.

At some restaurants, the team found hygiene issues, while at others, the usage of expired products was noted.

Following the inspections, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has decided to give hygiene ratings to restaurants in Hyderabad.

This initiative aims to increase the accountability of NRAI members.