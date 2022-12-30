After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to file case against KRK?

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is hitting headlines since the release of the ‘Besharam Rang’ song. Various right-wing leaders are seeking changes in the costume of Deepika Padukone, which she has worn in the song, while few are of the opinion that the movie should be banned completely.

In the latest development, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK also shamed Deepika for her attire and called out her ‘skin show.’ Predicting the future of the Pathaan movie, KRK wrote on Twitter that the movie will fail at the box office because of its name.

In a new tweet, KRK informed that Shah Rukh Khan is going to sue him. He wrote, “According to news, #SRK is going to take legal action against me for saying the truth that there is too much skin show in the song #BeshramRang! You can watch my review of this song and tell me if I have said anything wrong.”

Clarifying why he believes Pathaan will be a box office disaster, KRK in another tweet wrote, “If #SRK thinks that his film #Pathaan will become a flop because of my review then he is wrong. His film will become a flop because of 3 reasons. 1) wrong name. 2) same story & action. 3) boycott by the public. If he will ask me to not review film then I won’t review.”

It can be recalled that Salman Khan had earlier filed a defamation suit against KRK over his review of his film Radhe.