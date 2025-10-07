Mumbai: Ever since their wedding, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik have been constantly making headlines. Recently, the couple found themselves in the spotlight again after rumours surfaced suggesting trouble in their marriage. The buzz began after a video went viral online, sparking speculation that all was not well between the two.

However, putting all rumours to rest, Sana Javed recently dropped romantic photos with husband Shoaib Malik from their USA trip, indirectly shutting down the gossip. And now, another video of the duo has gone viral, one that has fans convinced their bond is as strong as ever.

In the clip from a recent public event, the couple were seen sharing a fun and adorable moment. When Sana was asked to narrate a cute or innocent story from her life, Shoaib cheekily interrupted, saying, “The only innocent story in Sana Javed’s life is me.” His witty remark left the audience in splits, while Sana couldn’t help but blush and laugh at his playful response.

The heartwarming exchange comes just days after a previous video from the same event had sparked breakup rumours, with many speculating tension between the two. But this latest clip clearly shows the couple being their usual comfortable and affectionate selves.

For the unversed, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in January 2024 in a surprise ceremony that left fans stunned across India and Pakistan. Their relationship had remained under wraps during their dating phase, and their wedding became one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year especially after Shoaib’s divorce from Sania Mirza was confirmed shortly after.

With this new video, it seems the couple has once again proven that all is well in their paradise.