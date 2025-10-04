Islamabad: The internet has been buzzing with speculation about Pakistan’s celebrity couple Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik, with rumours suggesting that their marriage might be going through a rough patch. Social media was flooded with reports claiming the two were on the verge of calling it quits.

However, just as the rumours were gaining momentum, Sana Javed put an end to all the speculation with a simple yet powerful move, an Instagram post. The Khaani actress shared a series of romantic and cheerful pictures with her husband Shoaib Malik from their USA vacation, effectively silencing all chatter about trouble in paradise.

Currently, the couple is enjoying their time in the United States, exploring scenic locations including Universal City, Los Angeles, and Santa Monica. They also visited Universal Studios Hollywood, one of the world’s most famous film studios and theme parks, before spending some relaxed moments at the popular beach destination, Santa Monica.

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumours

The rumours of their alleged separation began after a short video of the duo went viral online. The clip, showing the couple sitting apart and not interacting at an event, led fans to speculate about a possible rift.

With Sana’s latest post filled with smiles, love, and togetherness, it looks like all rumours have finally been put to rest.

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony in January 2024.